Once downgraded to a tropical depression, the tropical cyclone named Harvey has regained strength in the Gulf of Mexico and been upgraded to a tropical storm. Harvey now is forecast to become a hurricane later today. The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has upgraded to Alert Level 3 — Standby Mode and announced plans to activate today (August 24) at 1500 UTC on 14.325 MHz, and remain there until 0100 UTC. The HWN will activate on its nighttime frequency of 7.268 MHz at 0000 UTC.

“This will allow us a 1-hour overlap between bands,” said HWN Net Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV. “Should propagation dictate, we will operate on both frequencies simultaneously. Once activated, we will remain active until further notice.”

Satellite imagery shows that Tropical Storm Harvey has more than tripled in size. Harvey would be the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in 9 years (the last was Ike in 2008). In addition to tropical and hurricane-force winds along the Texas coast and further inland, the main concern with this storm is heavy rain and flooding.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Matagorda, Texas, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas, to the mouth of the Rio Grande. Tropical storm watches and warnings have been posted for other areas along the Gulf Coast. Harvey is just short of hurricane strength, with winds of 60 MPH. It's moving north-northwest at 10 MPH.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) 1200 UTC advisory, Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with isolated maximums of 25 inches over the Texas coast through next Wednesday.

“During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 9 inches along its outer radius, including parts of south, central, and eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley,” the NHC advisory continued. “Rainfall from Harvey may cause life-threatening flooding.”

NHC also warned that a combination of a dangerous storm surge and tides “will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

“And, when it comes to landfalling tropical systems, never rule out the possibility of spin-off tornadoes,” Graves said.

Graves stressed that the HWN would be looking for “observed ground-truth data from those in the affected area (wind speed, wind gust, wind direction, barometric pressure if available, rainfall, damage, and storm surge).”

“We are also available to provide back-up communications to official agencies such as emergency operations centers and Red Cross officials in the affected area,” Graves added. “We will also be interested to collect and report significant damage assessment data back to FEMA officials stationed in the National Hurricane Center.”

The VoIP Hurricane Net has announced that it will likely activate for Harvey late afternoon on Friday continuing through early Saturday afternoon.

“Any Amateur Radio operators in the affected area of Harvey or with relays into the affected area of Harvey are asked to provide surface and damage reports into the VoIP Hurricane Net,” said the net’s Director of Operations Rob Macedo, KD1CY. “Any SKYWARN Nets active in the local area that can pass reports to the VoIP Hurricane Net for relay into WX4NHC, the Amateur Radio station at the National Hurricane Center are welcome to send a net liaison or connect directly at their discretion. We appreciate any and all support from Amateur operators in the affected area or Amateur Operators with relays into the affected area.”