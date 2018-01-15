Heavy sea ice east and north of King George Island has slowed navigation between King George Island and Bouvet Island increased the travel risk for the 3Y0Z DXpedition team. As a result, the 3Y0Z DXpedition team will depart from Punta Arenas and sail directly to Bouvet.

“Our sailing time to Bouvet is now estimated at 14 days,” team leaders Bob Allphin, K4UEE; Erling Wiig, LA6VM, and Ralph Fedor, K0IR, in a news release. “We estimate that our sailing date and [on-the-air] date will move back by 24 to 36 hours.”

They said that 3Y0Z will make up the operating time by extending its stay on Bouvet, “to provide everyone with the best possible chance of working Bouvet.”

The maritime mobile call sign en route will be 3G9A/mm. The ship's position can be tracked online.