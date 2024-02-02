The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station, W1AW, at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, has received a generous donation of equipment from the Heil Ham Radio division of Heil Sound.

The company's founder, Bob Heil, K9EID, is a pioneering audio engineer and avid radio amateur. At his direction, the company donated four Heil Pro Set Elite HC-6 headsets, three Heil Pro Set 3 stereo headphones, two Heil FS-3 press-to-talk foot switches, one Heil iCM microphone, one Heil PR 30 microphone, and various adapters. The equipment has been placed into service at the station for use by visiting operators, and for the voice bulletins transmitted each weekday evening by W1AW.

W1AW Station Manager Joe Carcia, NJ1Q, says the gear is going to be of great use. "We are fortunate to host many visiting operators each year, but all that use takes a toll on the gear," he said. "The generosity of Heil Ham Radio to help us keep the equipment fresh is greatly appreciated."