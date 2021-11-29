Tuesday, November 30, is #GivingTuesday — a special day where everyone, everywhere can support the causes that mean so much to them. By making a gift to ARRL on this global day of giving, you will be helping to support our mission to advance the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio.

Contributions from donors like you over the past year have contributed to infrastructure upgrades and enhancements at ARRL Headquarters club station W1HQ. These upgrades will make W1HQ the space for deploying, operating, and testing leading edge technologies that are setting the pace for today’s amateur radio operators.

One of the three operating positions in W1HQ will be used for testing new equipment for compatibility with advancing technology. This will help ARRL to provide more meaningful equipment reviews for our members. But the work is not done, and we need your help!

Please support ARRL on this day of global generosity. Your gift will help us reach our Giving Tuesday fundraising goal of $20,000 toward completing the W1HQ upgrades and enhancements.