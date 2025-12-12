Know someone who’s been curious about amateur radio but hasn’t taken the leap yet? ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has produced a two-day online course for prospective hams to earn their first license: The ARRL Technician Class LIVE Video Course for Ham Radio Licensing. Taught by ARRL Education Specialist Wayne Greene, KB4DSF, this immersive instruction runs December 20–21, 2025, includes a Technician Class prep book by ARRL National Instructor Gordon West, WB6NOA, and one- year of ARRL Membership.

The course breaks down everything needed to know to pass the Technician exam in bite-sized lessons. “By Sunday afternoon, you’ll be amazed by how much you have learned and how comfortable you feel about taking the exam,” said Greene. “Attaining your amateur radio license will open a whole new world of communication adventures.”

Encourage your friends, family members, club prospects, and community volunteers to take the step into amateur radio. Share with them the types of experiences you enjoy as a ham – from exploring communications and technology, public service, and global connection – to traditional shortwave radio, digital modes, satellites, and emergency communications.

Enrollment is available now in the ARRL Store for a special introductory price of $99. If you know someone ready to begin their amateur radio journey, steer them to this excellent start. For more information about ham radio, visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.

The deadline to register for the inaugural ARRL Technician Class Live Video Course is December 14, 2025.

