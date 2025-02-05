The Heritage CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame, created by longtime amateur radio publisher Richard Ross, K2MGA (SK), will continue to honor amateur radio operators on a new section of the Hamgallery.com website.

CQ magazine ceased publication in October 2023. Ross died on April 27, 2024, and the change was made with the permission of his widow, Cathy.

The Heritage CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame honors licensed amateur radio operators, and non-licensed individuals, who have made significant contributions to amateur radio, their professional careers, or to another aspect of world affairs. A select and diverse group of amateurs will administer the new website and review submissions.

The 2025 inductees are:

Professor Jim Breakall, WA3FET. Dr. Breakall's work has been instrumental in amateur radio antenna technology development for decades. Dr. Breakall has authored numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles and books. He is an IEEE Life Fellow, a Radio Club of America (RCA) Fellow, and has been awarded the Sarnoff Award, the Dr. Ulrich L. Rohde Technical Award, at the RCA, and the Technical Achievement Award at the Dayton Hamvention®.

Angel M. Vazquez, WP3R. Vazquez graduated from the City University of New York. He worked at WNYC as a radio engineer before moving back to Arecibo, Puerto Rico and taking a job at the Arecibo Observatory in 1977, rising to become head of telescope operations. He has presented numerous talks on the Arecibo Observatory and his amateur radio experiences at the Dayton Hamvention® Antenna Forums, RCA Speaker series, HamSci conventions, and multiple amateur radio clubs around the world. He was awarded Puerto Rico Amateur of the Year in 2017.

Wayne Overbeck, Ph.D., N6NB (SK). Overbeck was co-inventor of the Quagi antenna, which is part quad, part Yagi. He was active in amateur radio for over 68 year, was a communications law professor and textbook author as well as an accomplished DXer and contester.

The nomination deadline for 2025 has passed but information can be found at Nomination Process for Heritage CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame.