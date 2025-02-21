Steve Schickel was a young high school student in the late ’80s and was introduced to amateur radio through his electronics classes. He also spent time working at a local RadioShack and watching science fiction movies at a nearby theater in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida.

Amateur radio’s next biggest influence on Steve came in 1997, on opening night of the movie “Contact,” about a scientist who finds evidence of extraterrestrial life and is chosen to make first contact.

“I remember the entire theater erupted when, in the opening scene, amateur radio operator K4WLD responded to a call from W9GFO and stated his location was Pensacola,” said Schickel. “It sounded like the home team had scored in overtime to win the game; it was so loud!

Fast-forward to November 2024. Schickel passed the exam for his Technician license and was assigned KQ4YXP on November 11. Then he passed his General license exam and on November 29 changed his to callsign to KQ4ZDR and then again to KZ4OW. After a month of study, he passed his Extra Class license exam. But there was still something missing from his newfound amateur radio hobby.

“To celebrate, I started researching vanity call signs in order to try and reward myself with a 1x2 call sign. I researched everything that had become available, and I was just about to file my application with the FCC with a list of about a dozen 1x2 calls when I paused and wondered if anybody actually had the call sign K4WLD from the movie.”

It turned out K4WLD had just fallen out of a two-year grace period hold a couple weeks prior and was now available. Schickel submitted his vanity application and on January 11, 2025, was assigned the new call of K4WLD.

“I can proudly say that K4WLD was awarded to me in January 2025, and I still live in Pensacola! Now, life is imitating art,” Schickel concluded, “and K4WLD has come home to Pensacola in real life ... just like in the movie.”

All well and good except for one small detail. Most of his equipment has been on back order for several months! Schickel hopes to make his first “contact” in a few weeks. He is also a proud new ARRL member!