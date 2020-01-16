The 17th International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) High Speed Telegraphy (HST) World Championship will take place August 20 – 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Europe’s HST Cup and Balkan HST Championships will take place May 8 – 12 in Elbasan, Albania. Although not an IARU-recognized event, this international competition is widely accepted by the HST community as an opportunity for top competitors to check their form before the world championship, for teams to test new candidates for a national team, and for those unable to participate at the World Championship to still enjoy top-level competition. — Thanks to IARU Region 1