Tom Rudzinski, SQ9FVE, made Summits on the Air (SOTA) history on February 16 by activating Aconcagua in Mendoza, Argentina. At 6,962 meters (22,841 feet) above sea level, the mountain is the highest peak in both the Southern and Western hemispheres.

An experienced and skilled mountaineer, Rudzinski planned the expedition carefully, including all necessary support. He began his ascent to the summit nearly 2 weeks ahead of his activation, setting up camps and acclimatizing to the elevation en route. He managed five contacts on 2-meter FM, working Argentinian chasers some 90 kilometers (56 miles) away.

Rudzinski worked with a group of friends from the Cuyo Radio Club (LU1MA) to activate Aconcagua.