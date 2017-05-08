His 'round-the-world Project Amelia Earhart commemorative flight now complete, pilot and radio amateur Brian Lloyd, WB6RQN, is back on home turf in Texas. The solo circumnavigation in his single-engine plane Spirit took a little longer than 2 months.

Lloyd logged hundreds of Amateur Radio contacts over the course of his entire adventure, which was funded by The Classic Aircraft Aviation Museum and through other donations. He retraced the route the famous aviator never finished in 1937.

A problem with the plane’s fuel system at the approximate half-way point caused Lloyd to turn back for repairs. That and some poor weather delayed his return to Texas by a few days.

Lloyd landed in Oakland, California, on July 31, marking his return to the Continental US. On his final leg, he visited the Amelia Earhart Museum in Atchison, Kansas, before ending his epic flight at Kestrel Airpark in Texas, his home airfield, where a celebration awaited.

“[O]n my way to Atchison, Kansas (birthplace of Amelia Earhart), I crossed the meridian that passes through Kestrel Airpark,” Lloyd blogged. “That means I have now crossed all the meridians and successfully circumnavigated the globe.” — Thanks to Jim Linton, VK3PC