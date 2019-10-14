The Homebrew Heroes Award Program has announced its first annual recipient. He is Hans Summers, G0UPL, of East Sussex in the UK. The annual award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations who help define the frontiers of Amateur Radio technology through the long-standing tradition of constructing their own equipment.

“Our Steering Committee sought the advice of an anonymous selection committee that surveyed the landscape of known homebrew designers in Amateur Radio,” Steering Committee member Frank Howell, K4FMH, said in an October 13th news release. “There are indeed many very deserving ones! But only one can be chosen each year.” Other Steering Committee members are Martin Butler, M1MRB, and Colin Butler, M6BOY — all affiliated with the ICQ Podcast.

For his part, Summers said he was humbled and “just blown away by it all” to be the first recognized with the Homebrew Heroes Award. Summers said he’s been sharing his homebrew work and that of his company QRP Labs through his website for years. “To have these efforts publicly recognized in this way is so personally gratifying,” Summers said.

Martin Butler said that Summers “has continually demonstrated to all with at least one eye open that the traditional homebrew craft and science is alive and well.”

“I’ve watched Hans Summers continue to innovate in his design of terrific homebrew kits and products that have made a fantastic impact on the Amateur Radio market place,” Colin Butler added. “As publisher of the ICQ Podcast, I am delighted for us to serve as the official promotional partner of this awards program.”

Commercial companies making prize donations for this year include Digilent Inc., a National Instruments company; SIGLENT Ltd.; MFJ Enterprises; the Ham Radio Workbench Podcast, and Heil Sound Ltd.

A formal video presentation is available at the Award Program website. A longer audio feature interview is available in Episode 308 of the ICQ Podcast.