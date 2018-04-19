European Space Agency Astronaut Alexander Gerst, KF5ONO, will visit the International Space Station for the second time in early June. His “Horizons” mission is aimed at evoking exploration of the universe, looking far beyond Earth and broadening knowledge. His first mission was called “Blue Dot.”

A citizen of Germany, Gerst will launch on June 6 from Kazakhstan with US astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev aboard a Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. Gerst will take over command of the ISS for the second half of his mission, marking only the second time that a European astronaut will assume the top ISS leadership post.

Gerst first served on the ISS in 2014 as part of the Expedition 41/42 crew increment. Gerst likely would use the ISS’s DP0ISS call sign for any Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) activities.