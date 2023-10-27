ARRL Education and Learning Manager, and IARU Region 2 Youth Coordinator, Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, gave the keynote address at the 2023 ARRL Pacific Division Ham Radio Convention, also known as Pacificon.

Goodgame was a public-school teacher for 21 years. He carries his experience of bringing ham radio into the classroom into his role at ARRL. "It is safe to say I've learned a thing or two about reaching youth along the way," he quipped.

His presentation, to a packed audience, was a highlight of the convention. Goodgame's passion and vision for promoting youth involvement in the hobby shined in his speech as he discussed STEM education and the importance of inspiring youth and teachers to engage in amateur radio and wireless technology.

Watch "A Vision of the Future of Amateur Radio" on the ARRLHQ YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/fTi8LDz4dS4?si=GQfSd3k2BS__ERMy to learn how to grow the next generation of radio amateurs from one of the leaders in the space.

