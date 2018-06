Hungarian National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) has published an update to the National Frequency Allocation Table to provide Amateur Radio access to the band 5,351.5 to 5,366.5 kHz at a maximum power of 15 W EIRP, per World Radiocommunication Conference 2015. Previously, 3-month permits were available to allow access to 5,350 to 5,450 kHz at 100 W, but these were discontinued in 2017. — Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO/The 5 MHz Newsletter