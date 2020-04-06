The 2020 Huntsville Hamfest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s Board of Directors has announced. The Huntsville Hamfest was sanctioned as the 2020 ARRL Southeastern Division Convention. Full refunds to prepaid commercial and flea market vendors will be processed via the mode in which payment was made. Online ticket purchases will be credited to PayPal accounts. Embassy Hotel reservations will be automatically canceled. — Thanks to Hamfest Chairman Mark Brown, N4BCD