Amateur Radio is active to provide critical communications for those in the path of Hurricane Beryl. This page will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.

By: John Ross, KD8IDJ, and Sierra Harrop, W5DX

Monday, July 8, 2024, Noon EDT update:

The following information is from Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, Net Manager for the Hurricane Watch Net:

The Hurricane Watch Net concluded operations for Tropical Cyclone Beryl Monday at 12:00 PM EDT (1600 UTC). This has been a long 8 days of starting and stopping. However, this in no way compares to those who’ve lived through this devastating and deadly storm. Many areas will be recovering for years.



Solar activity was not kind to us over the past few days. Propagation on both 20 and 40-meters was horrible and iffy at times. But, our dedicated TEAM of operators banded closely together to get the job done.



I’ve said this for many years and it remains true to this day. We greatly appreciate the daily users and various nets who use 14.325.00 MHz and 7.268.00 MHz for allowing us a clear frequency. It certainly makes our job easier and I know those in the affected area appreciate it as well.



Our prayers go out to those who have been affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Monday, July 8, 2024, AM Update:

WX4NHC Amateur Radio Station at the National Hurricane Center – Announcement

Hurricane Beryl Operations Part-4 TEXAS

WX4NHC will be activated Monday July 8th at 2am EDT for Hurricane Beryl’s track through TEXAS.

WX4NHC will be on the Hurricane Watch Net www.hwn.org frequency 7.268 MHz most of the time and later on 14.325 MHz depending on propagation.

We will also be on VoIP Hurricane Net (IRLP node 9219 / EchoLink WX-TALK Conference node 7203). www.voipwx.net

WX4NHC will be monitoring WinLink reports and other modes.

wx4nhc@winlink.org (subject must contain //WL2K.)

Please relay any Surface Reports (weather data, flooding, damage) to the Hurricane Nets or using any of the available Nets and modes listed.

WX4NHC On-line Hurricane report Form

Hurricane On-line Report Form (fiu.edu)

Please remember that, due to Federal Security measures:

NO VISITORS will be allowed entry to NHC.

73, Julio – WX4NHC/WD4R

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, 9:20 AM EDT Update:

Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 4 storm, continues its track across the central Caribbean Sea moving at 20 mph with winds sustained winds of 145 mph.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports Beryl will bring hurricane conditions to Jamacia by midday with life-threatening winds and storm surge and is expected to approach the Cayman Islands by Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) Manager, reports the HWN is active as of Wednesday, July 3rd, at 7:00 AM EDT (1100 UTC) on 14.325.00 MHz, and at 8:30 AM EDT (1230 UTC), or just as soon as the Waterway Net has completed, on 7.268.00 MH.

“Any additional change to the forecast track could bring hurricane conditions, perhaps, even landfall, on Thursday across the Cayman Islands. We will watch the track closely,” said Graves.

“The Hurricane Watch Net is also preparing for a Friday activation for when Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan of Mexico. As always, we greatly appreciate the daily users and various nets who use 14.325.00 MHz and 7.268.00 MHz for allowing us a clear frequency. It certainly makes our job easier, and I know those in the affected area appreciate it as well. Our prayers go out to those who could be affected by Hurricane Beryl. HWN is prepared, ready to serve, and do what we can to help save lives.”

Yesterday, Zian Julio Aguirre Taboada, XE1ATZ, Director of the National Emergency Network, of the Mexican Federation of Radio Experimenters, asked for the protection of 7128 kHz that will be used during the activation of their network due to the threat of the intense Hurricane Beryl.

Amateur radio operators have been preparing for activation since Sunday evening June 20. The Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Hurricane Net was activated Monday Morning July 1, 2024, and was secured at 500 PM EDT Monday. Hurricane Beryl intensified into an intense Category-4 Hurricane as it swept through the Grenadines, Grenada, and Petit Martinique with impacts also into St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad, and Tobago.

Some of the net reports were utilized in the 11 AM Monday 7/1/24 NHC Advisory. They included structural damage reports to buildings with roofs blown off, trees/wires/poles down, storm surge and heavy rainfall related flooding.

"We appreciate any and all support from Amateur Operators in the affected area," said Rob Macedo, KD1CY, director of operations for the VoIP Net.

ARRL Director of Emergency Management, Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, reminded amateurs it’s important to be ready to help.

“Now is the time to make sure you are prepared individually and as a group. Touch base with your partner agencies. As NOAA has predicted the potential for a busier hurricane year know your plan. We all will be watching and staying connected with Officials in the coastal regions of the country. Amateur radio still has a very important role during times of crisis and as we have seen in the past hurricanes can test a community’s preparedness better than most other disasters.”

More updates will be available on www.arrl.org

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, AM update:

This information is from Julio Ripol, WD4R, Amateur Radio Assistant Coordinator for the WX4NHC amateur radio station at the National Hurricane Center:

WX4NHC is activated Wednesday as of 9am EDT for Hurricane Beryl’s track through Jamaica.

WX4NHC will be on the Hurricane Watch Net frequency 14.325 MHz most of the time and 7.268 MHz depending on propagation.

We will also be on VoIP Hurricane Net (IRLP node 9219 / EchoLink WX-TALK Conference node 7203). http://www.voipwx.net/

WX4NHC will be monitoring WinLink reports and other modes.

wx4nhc@winlink.org (subject must contain //WL2K.)

Please relay any Surface Reports (weather data, flooding, damage) to the Hurricane Nets or using any of the available modes listed.

WX4NHC On-line Hurricane report Form Hurricane On-line Report Form (fiu.edu)

Please remember that, due to Federal Security measures: NO VISITORS will be allowed entry to NHC.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Noon update:

From Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, the Net Manager of the Hurricane Watch Net.

While the damage witnessed in Carriacou, Grenada, and surrounding areas is terrible, the Hurricane Watch Net was on-air and ready to receive surface reports for the National Hurricane Center as well as handle any Emergency Traffic or Outgoing Health and Welfare Traffic. This was the first activation of the 2024 season. Our members performed admirably and professionally.

Hurricane Beryl should remain south of the Dominican Republic and Haiti today. The past few Advisories from the National Hurricane Center have the forecast track moving slightly to the right each time. As of Advisory 16 timestamped 11:00 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the forecast track brings Beryl onshore Jamaica around midday Wednesday.

Current Activation Plans:

The Hurricane Watch Net will activate tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3rd, at 7:00 AM EDT (1100 UTC) on 14.325.00 MHz, and at 8:30 AM EDT (1230 UTC), or just as soon as the Waterway Net has completed, on 7.268.00 MHz.

Any additional change to the forecast track could bring Hurricane conditions, perhaps, even landfall, on Thursday across the Cayman Islands. We will watch the track closely!

The Hurricane Watch Net is also preparing for a Friday activation for when Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan of Mexico.

As always, we greatly appreciate the daily users and various nets who use 14.325.00 MHz and 7.268.00 MHz for allowing us a clear frequency. It certainly makes our job easier and I know those in the affected area appreciate it as well.

Our prayers go out to those who could be affected by Hurricane Beryl. HWN is prepared, ready to serve, and do what we can to help save lives.

Monday, July 1, 2024, AM update:



This information is from Lloyd Colston, KC5FM:

As Hurricane Beryl churns toward the Leeward Islands, members of the VOIP Skywarn Net, Auxcomm USA, and the Sunflower System plan for activation during the day Monday.

Currently, Beryl is a dangerous Category Four storm with storm impacts forecast for early Monday morning.

Consequently, the VOIP Weather Net and Auxcomm USA will be included on the Sunflower Net to receive calls for help and reports meeting Skywarn criteria for the National Hurricane Center (WX4NHC) in Miami.

"We appreciate any and all support from Amateur Operators in the affected area," said Rob Macedo, KD1CY, director of operations for the VOIP Net.

Auxcomm USA director Billy Fanska, WX0NET, reminded participating stations that volunteer hours count toward their participation and should be submitted using the normal process.

In addition to the VOIP net, stations may also use

APRS, Winlink, AllStar, Hamshack Hotline resources:

APRS kc5fm-9

Winlink KC5FM or AUXCUSA

Allstar 28848

Echolink KC5FM-R 906281

Hamshack Hotline 94032

DMR TGIF 31207

P25 31207

DSTAR XLXOKL C

Yaesu Fusion 31207

M17-SUN module A

to send reports.

For more information, visit http://www.voipwx.net, auxcommusa.org, or www.sunflowernet.us on the World Wide Web.

----------------------

The following information is from Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, the Net Manager of the Hurricane Watch Net.

Sunday, June 30, 2024, AM update:

Overnight, Beryl grew into a strong Category 3 Hurricane. As of 8:00 AM EDT (1200 UTC), Beryl was located about 420 east of Barbados moving to the west or 280 degrees at 21 mph with sustained winds of 115 mph.

Continued rapid strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, and Beryl is expected to become an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands.

On the current track, Beryl is expected to move over the smaller islands between Grenada and St. Vincent. Some of these islands are populated. Any deviation to the left of the current track and Grenada could take a direct strike. Any deviation to the right of track and St. Vincent could take a direct strike.

The Hurricane Watch Net will be activated this afternoon at 3:00 PM EDT (1900 UTC) on 14.325.00 MHz (USB). We remain in operation on this frequency for as long as propagation allows. We will activate this evening at 7:00 PM EDT (2300 UTC) on 7.268.00 MHz (LSB). We will remain active on this frequency overnight for as long as propagation allows. If propagation allows us to operate all night, we will suspend operations at 7:30 AM EDT Monday to allow the Waterway Net to conduct their daily Net.

For this evening and overnight, we will be lining up reporting stations in the path of Beryl. This will allow people to check their equipment and allow us to know where storm shelters are located as well as line up Emergency Operations Centers and Emergency Comms.

For Monday, we will resume operations on 14.325.00 MHz at 6:00 AM EDT (1000 UTC). Also, we will resume operations on 7.268.00 MHz at 8:30 AM EDT (1230 UTC). We will remain active for as long as we can be of assistance.

As always, we greatly appreciate the daily users and various nets who use 14.325.00 MHz and 7.268.00 MHz for allowing us a clear frequency. It certainly makes our job easier and I know those in the affected area appreciate it as well.

Our prayers go out to those who could be affected by Hurricane Beryl. HWN is prepared, ready to serve, and do what we can to help save lives.

Saturday, June 29, 2024, PM update:

The Tropical Atlantic is hot and getting busy. We currently have Tropic Storm Beryl located about 820 miles east of Barbados. Beryl is currently forecast to become a Cat 1 Hurricane later this afternoon, a Cat 2 Hurricane Sunday morning, and a Cat 3 Hurricane late Sunday, or early Monday. However, I would not be surprised for it to become a Major Hurricane by midday Sunday.

The Hurricane Watch Net plans to activate tomorrow, Sunday at 3:00 PM EDT (1900 UTC) to line up reporting stations. Monday we will be collecting surface reports and forwarding that information to the forecasters in the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Below is our plan for operation.

Sunday

20 meters: 14.325.00 MHz at 3:00 PM EDT (1900 UTC) until we lose propagation at night.

40 meters: 7.268.00 MHz starting at 7:00 PM EDT (2300 UTC). We will remain active on this frequency overnight for as long as propagation allows. If propagation allows us to operate all night, we will suspend operations at 7:30 AM EDT Monday to allow the Waterway Net to conduct their daily Net.

Monday

20 meters: we will resume operations on 14.325.00 MHz at 6:00 AM EDT (1000 UTC).

40 meters: we will resume operations on 7.268.00 MHz at 8:30 AM EDT (1230 UTC).

According to Bryan Norcross, “If Beryl reaches hurricane strength, which looks very likely, it will only be the second hurricane in the record book to take a track in June anything like the one forecast. The previous storm was a damaging Category 1 that hit Trinidad in the extraordinarily busy hurricane season of 1933.”

The forward speed of Beryl is very quick. As of 11:00 AM EDT Saturday, Beryl is moving to the west at 23 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph. Any change to the forward speed would affect the timing of possible landfall.

The current forecast track has Beryl moving between St. Lucia and Grenada striking the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and remaining just south of Barbados. Barbados would be the first to be affected and currently, it looks to have the closest approach just before sunrise Monday. St. Vincent and the Grenadines would be affected shortly after sunrise.

Looking ahead. Beryl is forecast to be near or hitting Jamaica on Wednesday. The timing depends on the forward speed. Beryl is forecast to weaken to a Cat 2 before reaching Jamaica, however, all ingredients are in place for Beryl to remain a Major Hurricane. Bottom line, don’t drop your guard. Also, there is another disturbance on the heels of Beryl, so, watch out! And, we have something that “could” brew in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

As always, we greatly appreciate the daily users and various nets who use 14.325.00 MHz and 7.268.00 MHz for allowing us a clear frequency. It certainly makes our job easier and I know those in the affected area appreciate it as well.

Our prayers go out to those who could be affected by Hurricane Beryl. HWN is prepared, ready to serve, and do what we can to help save lives.