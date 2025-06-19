Hurricane Erick Update for June 19, 2025...12:30 PM EDT

Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, June 19, along Southern Mexico's Pacific coast. It has been upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 status, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters now warn that the major storm will unleash devastating winds at the eye's landfall as well as the potential for flash flooding and a perilous storm surge. The Miami-based hurricane center shared Erick's location, approximately 70 miles (110 kilometers) west-southwest of Puerto Angel and around 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Punta Maldonado, both in Mexico.

The hurricane boasted maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph), as maps tracking its path show it traveling northwest at a speed of 9 mph (15 kph). Winds are officially designated as Category 4 on the hurricane scale when they hit the 130-156 mph (209-251 kph) range.

Given the proximity of this hurricane, Zian Julio Aguirre Taboada, XE1ATZ, Director of the National Emergency Network (RNE) of the Mexican Federation of Radio Experimenters (FMRE), has requested protection for the following emergency frequencies that will be used during the approach and pass of Hurricane Erick:

80-meter band: 3,960 kHz

40-meter band: 7,128 kHz

20-meter band: 14,120 kHz

Taboada is asking that all amateur radio operators refrain from transmitting on these frequencies and simply listen in case they need assistance from the FMRE.

The Hurricane Watch Net is not active at this time, but when necessary, amateur radio operators can join the net on 14.325 MHz (USB) during the day and 7.268 MHz (LSB) evenings. However, if propagation dictates, daytime operations will be conducted on both frequencies simultaneously.