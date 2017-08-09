At this time, it is ARRL’s understanding that only Amateur Radio Emergency or Amateur Radio Priority traffic is moving in and out of areas affected by Hurricane Irma. Amateur Radio Health and Welfare communications are being queued up for later delivery into the affected area, as the emergency and priority traffic eases.

In the aftermath of a natural disaster, it is human nature for persons outside of the affected area to seek information on their loved ones. Those wishing to send Health and Welfare queries are encouraged to use the American Red Cross’s “Safe and Well” website to facilitate those contacts: https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/index.php