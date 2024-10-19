Saturday, October 19, 2024 8:00 PM Eastern Update:

The following information was received from The Hurricane Watch Net:

The Hurricane Watch Net will be activated this afternoon for Hurricane Oscar at 3:00 PM EDT (1900 UTC). This storm has developed quickly over the past 12 hours and it intensifying still. Hurricane conditions could affect portions of the southeastern Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, and eastern Cuba during the next day or so. A Hurricane Warning has now been issued for those locations.

Activation Plans:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

· 20 meters: 14.325 MHz (USB) at 3:00 PM EDT (1900 UTC).

· 40 meters: 7.268 MHz (LSB) at 3:00 PM EDT (1900 UTC).

Once activated, we will remain in operation on 20-meters until no longer needed. For 40-meters, we will suspend operations at 7:30 AM EDT to allow the Waterway Net to conduct their daily Net. We will resume operations following their Net.

To all official agencies such as Emergency Operations Centers, Red Cross officials, and Storm Shelters in the affected area, we are available to provide backup communications. We also collect and forward significant damage assessment data to government and non-government officials requesting such.

We greatly appreciate the daily users and various nets who use 14.325.00 MHz and 7.268.00 MHz for allowing us a clear frequency. It certainly makes our job easier and I know those in the affected area appreciate it as well.



The following information was received from WX4NHC, the amateur radio station at the National Hurricane Center:

WX4NHC Amateur Radio Station at the National Hurricane Center – Announcement –Hurricane Oscar