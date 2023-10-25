Hurricane Otis: Amateur Radio Active
Amateur Radio has been activated to serve during Hurricane Otis. In an e-mail, WX4NHC Amateur Radio Assistant Coordinator Julio Ripoll, WD4R, wrote:
WX4NHC has been activated today Wednesday October 25th for Hurricane Otis in the east Pacific affecting Mexico.
We will also be on the VoIP Hurricane Net. (IRLP node 9219 / EchoLink WX-TALK Conference node 7203). http://www.voipwx.net
We will also be monitoring WinLink reports. wx4nhc@winlink.org (subject line must contain //WL2K.)
WX4NHC On-line Hurricane report Form
Hurricane On-line Report Form (fiu.edu)
Please relay any Surface Reports (weather data, flooding, damage) using any of the available modes listed above.
