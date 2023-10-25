ARRL

News

Hurricane Otis: Amateur Radio Active

10/25/2023

Amateur Radio has been activated to serve during Hurricane Otis. In an e-mail, WX4NHC Amateur Radio Assistant Coordinator Julio Ripoll, WD4R, wrote:

WX4NHC has been activated today Wednesday October 25th for Hurricane Otis in the east Pacific affecting Mexico. 

WX4NHC will be monitoring the Hurricane Watch Net frequency 14.325 MHz and 7.268 MHz depending on propagation. 
We will also be on the VoIP Hurricane Net.  (IRLP node 9219 / EchoLink WX-TALK Conference node 7203). http://www.voipwx.net 
We will also be monitoring WinLink reports. wx4nhc@winlink.org (subject line must contain //WL2K.)  
WX4NHC On-line Hurricane report Form
 Hurricane On-line Report Form (fiu.edu) 
Please relay any Surface Reports (weather data, flooding, damage) using any of the available modes listed above.


