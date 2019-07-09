[UPDATED: 2019-09-07 1700 UTC] With Hurricane Dorian literally speeding up the east coast of the US, the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has reactivated. As of 1500 UTC, Dorian, a Category 1 storm, was some 200 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and about the same distance southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The storm is moving to the northeast at 29 MPH. HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said the net will remain in operation until all propagation to the affected area is lost. “Once this occurs, we will suspend all operations for Hurricane Dorian,” Graves said.

In a follow-up notification, Graves said, “Due to no propagation between our net members and Nova Scotia on 7.268.00, we suspended operations until 2300 UTC. We will continue net operations throughout the day on 14.325.00 MHz.”

“Regardless of whether it is a hurricane or a post-tropical cyclone, Dorian is expected to have a significant impact in portions of Eastern Canada beginning later today, Graves said. “Dangerous storm surge is likely in portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland, and eastern Nova Scotia. Hurricane-force winds are also likely in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland later today and tonight.”

Environment Canada is issuing regular updates on Hurricane Dorian.

“As the Hurricane approaches your location, please be sure to secure any loose items in your yard that could become projectiles,” IARU Region 2 Emergency Coordinator Doug Mercer, VO1DM, urged on the Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) website. “Make sure you have food and water for 72 hours. Make sure you have batteries for all of your lights and radios and fuel for the generator. Monitor local VHF repeaters in case your assistance is needed, and be prepared for a call-out from your NGO or municipality.”

In Newfoundland and Labrador, a CANWARN net will activate at 9 PMNewfoundland time on Saturday and will relay “on-the-ground” observations to the Environment Canada Weather office in Gander.