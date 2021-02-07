The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) is currently active on 14.325 MHz for Hurricane Elsa.

“Elsa surprised us all by strengthening overnight into a Category 1 hurricane,” HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said. The storm is currently in between Barbados and St. Lucia with maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 28 MPH. At this clip, the storm should be past the Windward Islands in the next few hours.

“As with any net activation, we welcome your observed ground-truth data from those in the affected area. The information forecasters at the national hurricane center need includes wind speed, wind gust, wind direction, barometric pressure – if available, rainfall, damage, and storm surge. Measured weather data is always appreciated but we do accept estimated.

“We are also available to provide back-up communications to official agencies such as Emergency Operations Centers, Red Cross officials, and storm shelters in the affected area. We also collect and forward significant damage assessment data to FEMA officials stationed at the National Hurricane Center.

“I will be announcing plans for possible activations for the weekend later today.”