The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has announced tentative plans to activate on 14.325 MHz on Wednesday, September 18, at 1800 UTC. The net will switch to 7.268 MHz at 2100 UTC on Wednesday.

“Today has been a busy day in the tropics,” Net Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said. “Since 1500 UTC, four new systems have been identified — two already named. At present, the storm we are most interested in is Hurricane Humberto.” The Category 2 Atlantic storm is forecast to affect Bermuda late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, with the eye forecast to remain north of Bermuda. Graves said any deviation to the right of the forecast track could bring the eye closer or even onshore.

The Hurricane Watch Net will remain active on 14.325 MHz for as long as propagation allows, switching to 7.268.00 MHz at 2100 UTC and remaining in operation until Humberto is no longer a threat.

“This activation plan is subject to change,” Graves advised. “As with any net activation, we request observed ground-truth data from those in the affected area (wind speed, wind gust, wind direction, barometric pressure — if available, rainfall, damage, and storm surge). Measured weather data is always appreciated but we do accept estimates.”

Graves said other Atlantic storms include Tropical Depression (TD) 10 and Tropical Storm (TS) Imelda, while on the Eastern Pacific side are TD 14-E, TS Lorena, and the Category 1 Hurricane Kiko.