One down, one to go. The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) says that a vastly weaker Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Monday at around 2300 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Tropical Storm Laura, now just below hurricane strength, “to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.”

As of 1200 UTC today (Tuesday, August 25), Laura was about 145 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba and some 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH, moving west-northwest at 17 MPH. On its current track, Laura could make landfall in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 27.

A hurricane watch is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

Hurricane Watch Net Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, announced tentative plans to activate the net on Wednesday at 1300 UTC on its primary frequency of 14.325 MHz, with simultaneous operation on 7.268 MHz beginning at 2100 UTC.

“Once activated, we will remain in continuous operation, barring the loss of propagation, until perhaps midday Thursday,” Graves said, noting that the activation plans remain tentative and subject to change.

Graves said satellite imagery shows that Laura seems to be getting better organized as it moves toward the extremely warm Gulf waters, with temperature averaging 86 °F.

“If you live in the projected path of Laura, please listen closely to your state and local officials,” Graves advised. “Each hurricane is different, so, never drop your guard. Forecasts can change. Let’s hope Laura will weaken just as Marco did.”