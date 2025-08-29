This Labor Day weekend, the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) celebrates its 60th anniversary of providing critical communications support to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and communities impacted by hurricanes.

As Hurricane Betsy was pummeling the Caribbean on Labor Day weekend 1965, a ham radio operator started hearing calls for information from operators in the Bahamas. Jerry Murphy, K8YUW, sprang into action. He began relaying surface data and storm conditions to help those in the path.

That first net paved the way for what would become the Hurricane Watch Net.

HWN has been active for 156 landfalling hurricanes, including 60 major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger). Of those, 12 struck as Category 5 hurricanes. The net’s longest continuous activation occurred during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, when operators remained on the air for 151 hours straight. Among the deadliest storms ever recorded by the net was Hurricane Mitch in 1998, which claimed more than 11,000 lives in Central America.

HWN operates on 14.325 MHz and 7.268 MHz, often simultaneously, with net control stations strategically positioned throughout the region to maximize coverage.

“The Hurricane Watch Net continues to serve the public interest by helping save lives during hurricanes. We are proud to carry forward the vision of our founder, Jerry Murphy, who passed earlier this year at age 88,” said HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV.

For more information about the HWN, or to get involved as a volunteer, visit www.hwn.org.