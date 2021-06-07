The National Hurricane Center in Miami has forecast that Elsa will reach hurricane strength later this afternoon or early this evening (Tuesday, July 7). Given the storm’s very close proximity to land, with any slight jog to the right, Elsa would make landfall much sooner than forecast. The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has announced plans to activate at 2200 UTC today on 14.325 MHz and remain active there for as long as propagation holds. Net operations will shift to 7.268 MHz at 2300 UTC, operate overnight or for as long as propagation allows, and then resume in the morning on 7.268 when the band reopens.

The HWN will work with the Waterway Net until its net has concluded. The HWN will then remain active on both 20 and 40 meters until it’s no longer needed.

The net welcomes observed ground-truth data from those in the affected area. The information forecasters at the National Hurricane Center need includes wind speed, wind gust, wind direction, barometric pressure, and if available, rainfall, damage, and storm surge. Measured weather data is preferred, but the net does accept estimates.