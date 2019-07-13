The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) officially secured operations for Hurricane Barry at 1900 UTC. “When we first activated the Net on Friday, July 12 at 2300 UTC, Barry was a tropical storm forecast to become a hurricane prior to landfall,” Net Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said. “The storm was finally upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane at 1500 UTC Saturday. Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana [and] by 1800 UTC, Barry was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.”

Graves said the activation for Barry “proved to be a good training platform for our newest members as well as test some new systems.”

The slow-moving storm is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches, and lesser amounts elsewhere, and life-threatening flooding is anticipated.

“As always, we wish to sincerely thank the daily users of 14.325 MHz and 7.268 MHz for the use of these frequencies. A clear frequency always makes our job easier, and we know those affected by these storms appreciate it as well,” Graves added. “Remember, the season is still young, so, please don’t drop your guard.”