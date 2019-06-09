The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) suspended operation temporarily at 1600 UTC today (September 6), after a 139-hour marathon activation that began last Saturday. The net may reactivate if weather conditions dictate.

“The hurricane has been moving just offshore of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina,” HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said. “This morning, Hurricane Dorian made US landfall at 1235 UTC over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.” By the time, Dorian had been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds near 90 MPH.

As of 1700 UTC, Dorian was moving away from the North Carolina coast and out into open waters of the Atlantic. The storm was located about 95 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, with maximum sustained winds holding at 90 mph. Hurricane Dorian was moving to the northeast at 17 MPH.

According to the National Hurricane Center:

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds will continue along portions of the North Carolina coast, portions of southeast Virginia, and southern Chesapeake Bay for the next several hours.

“Areas of flash flooding, some of which may be significant and life-threatening, will continue into early afternoon across portions of northeastern North Carolina into far southeast Virginia.

“Dangerous storm surge impacts are likely in portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland and eastern Nova Scotia this weekend. Hurricane-force winds are also likely in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and possibly in Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday.”

Graves said that during the net’s marathon activation, net members collected and forwarded countless surface reports to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Dorian has one last forecast landfall in Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has announced:

“A Hurricane Watch is in effect for all of Nova Scotia. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, the Magdalen Islands, and western Newfoundland.

“According to the latest forecast guidance, the most likely track projection brings Hurricane Dorian south of the Maritimes on Saturday, pushing through eastern Nova Scotia Saturday night, and then over the eastern Gulf of St. Lawrence waters or western Newfoundland by Sunday morning.

“Severe winds and torrential rain will have major impacts for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Western Newfoundland, and the Quebec Lower North Shore. Large waves are expected for the Atlantic coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and for eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Storm surge, combined with large waves and pounding surf, may give flooding for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and the Magdalen Islands.”

“We have tentative plans to activate Saturday morning at 1500 UTC and remain active until perhaps as early as 0900 UTC on Sunday, or until we’ve lost all propagation to the affected area,” Graves said. “Once this occurs, we will suspend all operations for Hurricane Dorian. This plan is subject to change as required.”

International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (the Americas) Emergency Coordinator Doug Mercer, VO1DM, advised radio amateurs to prepare their homes for high winds and rain and, when able, to monitor local repeaters. He directed Canadian radio amateurs to the IARU Emergency Centre of Activity Frequencies.