The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) will activate at 1800 UTC today on 14.325 MHz and will remain in operation on 20 meters until the band closes. The HWN will commence 40-meter operations on 7.268 MHz at 2200 UTC and will remain operational overnight. Operations on 7.268 MHz will pause at 1130 UTC, and, if required, resume at approximately 1230 UTC, to allow the Waterway Net to conduct its daily net.

“By all indications, Nate should weaken to Tropical Storm status by this time,” HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, said.

HWN requests observed ground-truth data from those in the affected area — wind speed, wind gusts, wind direction, barometric pressure — and, if available, rainfall, damage, and storm surge.

“Measured weather data is always appreciated but estimated data is accepted,” Graves said. “We will also be interested to collect and report significant damage assessment data back to FEMA officials stationed in the National Hurricane Center.”

In addition to collecting weather data for the forecasters at the National Hurricane Centers and reading the latest advisories, bulletins, and updates, the HWN will call for stations with emergency or priority traffic. The HWN is available to provide back-up communications to official agencies, such as emergency operations centers and Red Cross officials in the affected areas.