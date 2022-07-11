Amateur radio operators were closely monitoring hurricane and weather nets, as two tropical storms in the eastern and southwest Atlantic were upgraded to hurricane status late Wednesday, November 2, 2022.



Hurricane Lisa made landfall late Wednesday in the Central American nation of Belize, near Belize City and the town of Dangriga, with 60 MPH winds and heavy rain. The hurricane has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, but a state of emergency has been issued and remains in effect.



Meanwhile, Hurricane Martin, in the eastern Atlantic, has also been downgraded to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting that Martin will become a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone by late Thursday, November 3, 2022.



The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) was activated late Wednesday morning on 14.325.00 MHz, and later on 7.268.00 MHz. The VoIP Hurricane Net was also activated, and as of early Thursday morning, both nets are in standby mode.



Amateur radio operators will continue to monitor the hurricane and weather nets to be ready if help is needed.