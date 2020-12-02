Initial reports indicate considerable interest among amateurs in tracking and capturing data from the newly deployed HuskySat-1. The satellite, designed at the University of Washington, was launched to the International Space Station last November and subsequently deployed into a higher orbit from the ISS on January 31 and began telemetry transmissions on 435.800 MHz. HuskySat-1’s 1,200 bps BPSK beacon is active and decodable with the latest release of AMSAT’s FoxTelem software.

The HuskySat-1 CubeSat will demonstrate onboard plasma propulsion and high-gain telemetry for low-Earth orbit that would be a precursor for an attempt at a larger CubeSat designed for orbital insertion at the moon.

HuskySat-1 is expected to carry out its primary mission before being turned over to AMSAT for activation of a 30 kHz wide V/U linear transponder for SSB and CW. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service