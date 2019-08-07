International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU R1) reports that a further meeting to address the topic of Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) took place last week. A subgroup of the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT) Committee SE24, which charged with work on a report on generic WPT devices, met in Copenhagen, Denmark.

IARU Region 1 President Don Beattie, G3BJ, provided input on projections of harmful emissions from WPT systems — both generic and WPT for electric vehicles — operating at existing harmonic emission limits. IARU also reported on tests carried out on small WPT devices, and a full report is to be considered at the next meeting in September. IARU continues to argue for tighter emission limits on harmonics and other spurious emissions from WPT systems, which have the potential to cause sustained harmful interference to incumbent radio services.