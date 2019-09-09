As part of its strategy to support topics related to Amateur Radio at World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19), the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) was on hand at the third inter-regional workshop in Geneva, Switzerland, this past week.

The workshop, attended by member states and other International Telecommunication Union (ITU) sector members, considered and discussed the positions of the six Regional Telecommunication Organizations (RTO) on the main WRC-19 agenda items. It also considered how differing regional positions might be reconciled during WRC to arrive at consensus.

The ITU said the meeting would “provide participants with the opportunity to exchange views and have a better understanding of the common views, positions and/or proposals of the concerned entities.” The third ITU Inter-regional Workshop on WRC-19 Preparation took place September 4 – 6. Documents can be downloaded from the ITU website.