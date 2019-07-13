The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) is active on 14.325 MHz and 7.268 MHz in response to Category 1 Hurricane Barry. WX4NHC at the National Hurricane Center has activated and plans to operate through landfall on Saturday. In addition, the Maritime Mobile Net is expected to be active on 14.300 MHz. All amateurs not involved in the storm response are encouraged to avoid these frequencies, allowing some 3 – 5 kHz of protection to avoid interference to critical communications.

The National Hurricane Center is warning against dangerous storm surges, heavy rainfall, and high wind conditions across the north-central Gulf Coast. As of 1500 UTC, Barry was some 40 miles south of Lafayette Louisiana, and about 50 miles west of Morgan City, Louisiana. The storm is generating maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH and is moving northwest at 6 MPH.