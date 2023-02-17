The 56th meeting of the Administrative Council of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) was held via Zoom on January 16, with President Tim Ellam, VE6SH, presiding.



The council received reports from the officers of each of the three regions. The meeting's focus was on the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) later this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The IARU effort for WRC-23 is being led by IARU Vice President Ole Garpestad, LA2RR.



Here is a summary of the meeting submitted by IARU Secretary Joel Harrison, W5ZN:



"Of particular interest to the amateur radio and amateur satellite services for WRC-23 is agenda item 9.1b concerning the amateur allocation in the 23 - centimeter band at 1240-1300 MHz. The Radio Navigation Satellite Service (RNSS) is seeking protection from secondary users in addition to an expanded allocation. Preparatory work for this item is being conducted within the ITU's Working Party 5A. IARU's global WRC-23 9.1b team, led by Barry Lewis, G4SJH, has been consulting with the amateur community, resulting in a contribution to the draft guidance recommendation in support of coexistence with RNSS. Details on this work can be found at www.iaru.org.



The council reviewed a comprehensive written report from IARU [Electromagnetic Compatibility] Coordinator Dr. Martin Sach, G8KDF, on his work with the International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR). CISPR was formed in 1934 to set standards for controlling electromagnetic interference in electrical and electronic devices. CISPR's specific areas include radio interference measurements and statical methods, and limits for the protection of radio frequencies.



An ongoing strategic planning review of the current IARU structure is being conducted within several Working Groups (WGs). The Administrative Council received reports from the Futures WG Steering Committee, Relationship WG, Governance WG, and the Legal WG. This work is scheduled for completion no later than July to allow discussion at the Region 1 [General] Conference in Serbia in October, with additional opportunities provided to the other two regions.



Region 1 has received several inquiries regarding the status of [John Devoldere's,] ON4UN, and [Mark Demeuleneere's,] ON4WW, book, Ethics and Operating Procedures for the Radio Amateur and is considering how this document [can] be updated.



The Summary Record from this meeting, in addition to previous meetings, is available at www.iaru.org/reference/ac-summary-records/."



The next virtual meeting of the Administrative Council is scheduled for March 20, and an in-person meeting is scheduled for June 25 at the conclusion of Ham Radio in Friedrichshafen, Germany.



The members of the IARU Administrative Council are the President, Vice President, Secretary, and two members from each of the regional organizations. Members participating in this meeting were IARU President Tim Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA; Vice President Ole Garpestad, LA2RR; Secretary Joel Harrison, W5ZN; IARUI Region 1; George Gorsline, VE3YV, President, and Rod Stafford, W6ROD,Sylvain Azarian, F4GKR, President, and Mats Espling, SM6EAN, Secretary, IARU Region 2; George Gorsline, VE3YV, President, and Rod Stafford, W6ROD, Secretary, and Region 3; Chairman Ken Yamamoto, JA1CJP, and Director Yudi Hasbi, YD1PRY. Assistant Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ, also participated.



Founded in 1925, IARU is the worldwide voice of radio amateurs who secure and safeguard the amateur radio spectrum. ARRL serves as the International Secretariat of IARU.