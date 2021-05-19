The first virtual rapprochement between the Radio Club Dominicano and the Radio Club d’Haiti took place on May 9. The Dominican Republic and Haiti share the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. The primary language in the Dominican Republic is Spanish, while the primary language in Haiti is French.

During this meeting, a protocol for presentation to members was developed, followed by a few words from both presidents, and a short dialogue directed toward the need for future meetings to face emergency and disaster mitigation. Both presidents, Hugo Ramón, HI8VRS, and Jean-Robert Gaillard, HH2JR, emphasized the need for the two member-societies to coordinate efforts in order to maintain communication channels between them.

Five representatives of the Radio Club d’Haiti and four representatives of Radio Club Dominicano took part in the meeting, which was coordinated by Douglas Lapin, HH2OY/K1OY. Two individuals from the Dominican Republic were guests at the session.

As a next step, a virtual meeting was contemplated. Both presidents exchanged messages of praise for all radio amateurs.