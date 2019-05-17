The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-societies on May 3 completed voting to ratify the nominations of IARU President Tim Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA, and Vice President Ole Garpestad, LA2RR, to new terms. With 57 affirmative votes required for ratification, Ellam received 75 votes, and Garpestad received 74 votes.

Applications for IARU membership have been received via IARU Region 1 from the Saudi Amateur Radio Society (SARS) and the Seychelles Amateur Radio Association (SARA). As of January 2019, there were 66 members out of a total of 479 licensed radio amateurs in Saudi Arabia. SARA has six members, two of whom are licensed. It is believed that there are four licensed amateurs in Seychelles. Voting will close on October 9.