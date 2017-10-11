Attila Matas, HB9IAJ, received the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Diamond Award on November 9 in Geneva, Switzerland. The award was given “in grateful appreciation for many years of outstanding support for the Amateur and Amateur-Satellite services.”

IARU Vice President Ole Garpestad, LA2RR, presentedthe award to Matas, who served for many years as the president of the International Amateur Radio Club (4U1ITU), at International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Headquarters in Geneva, while he was on the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (ITU-R) staff. — Thanks to Jon Siverling, WB3ERA, and IARU Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ