After many years of monitoring and tracking intruders on the amateur bands, Wolf Hadel, DK2OM, of Siegbach, Germany, is stepping down at year’s end as coordinator of the International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS). IARU Region 1 President Don Beattie, G3BJ, announced this week that Hadel has been awarded the IARU President’s Diamond Award in recognition of his efforts. Hadel worked for the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) monitoring system for more than 30 years and has coordinated IARUMS since 2005.

“Wolf has made a name for himself over the years as a committed radio amateur and competent band guard, and he is known for his excellent contacts with the official spectrum monitoring units,” Beattie said. “At Ham Radio 2016, it was my pleasure to award him the IARU Region 1 medal for his fight against illegal intruders on our bands and to recognize his ongoing exceptional leadership of the successful IARU monitoring system.”

Beattie said Hadel has worked closely with monitoring activities in the other two IARU regions and has established an excellent reputation among his colleagues around the world. Together with IARUMS Region 1 Vice Coordinator Peter Jost, HB9CET, Hadel has kept close watch on amateur spectrum intruders and has edited the monthly IARU Monitoring System newsletter.

Beattie said the IARU President’s Award recognizes Hadel’s contribution to spectrum monitoring over the years “not just in Region 1 but across the whole of IARU.”

“This is a well-deserved recognition of a very significant contribution to the Amateur Radio Service,” Beattie said. “I congratulate Wolf on this award and sincerely thank him for his work over the years. We all wish Wolf a happy retirement.”

For the time being, Jost will handle the duties of IARUMS coordinator with the support of Spanish Intruder Watch Coordinator Gaspar Miró, EA6AMM. -- Thanks to IARU Region 1