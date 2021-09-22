The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) August newsletter reports that Radio France International was active daily between 2100 and 2200 UTC on 7205 kHz. The report says splattering appeared “massively” down to 7186 kHz, which IARUMS called “an untenable condition.”

IARUMS said that the “especially well-known intruders” included Voice of Broad Masses (VOBM) on 7140 and 7180 kHz from Eritrea. “From time to time, China Radio International was heard on 14,000 kHz (and intermodulation of 13,855 kHz and 13,710 kHz).”

The usual players among the over-the-horizon radar (OTH-R) systems were active almost daily. These included the Russian “Contayner” system, the British “Pluto” from Cyprus, and the “Foghorn” OTH-R from China.

Intruders monitored in Region 1 may be causing problems elsewhere in the world.