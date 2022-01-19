Citing age, health, and personal issues, Peter Jost, HB9CET, has stepped down as International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) Vice Coordinator. He will continue to serve as IARUMS Coordinator for Switzerland’s IARU member-society USKA (Union Schweizerischer Kurzwellen-Amateure).

IARU Region 1 said that Jost, who received the IARUMS R1 Medal in 2021, has made a major contribution to the IARUMS newsletters and developed excellent professional presentation material on IARUMS’s work. He was acting IARUMS Coordinator for a period until October 2020, and served as Deputy Coordinator for many years. “We warmly thank Peter Jost, HB9CET, for his long commitment to IARUMS R1 and his excellent work and contributions,” IARU Region 1 said.