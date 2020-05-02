The 10th annual Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) camp will be held this summer in Karlovac, Croatia — not far from the capital city of Zagreb, International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 1 Youth Working Group Chair Lisa Leenders, PA2LS, has announced. The Croatian Amateur Radio Association — Croatia’s IARU member-society — will serve as host of the August 8 – 15 event. Participation is aimed at young radio amateurs living in IARU Region 1 (Europe, Africa, and the Middle East).

“In this YOTA Camp we will be continuing with our train-the-trainer (TTT) program, which will be the main theme of the week,” Leenders said. “Participants will be working on the future of amateur radio and will be involved in workshops where they gain skills to start similar amateur radio youth events when they are back home. With this we are aiming to create a snowball effect, there will be more and more YOTA events all over the world. This also allows other youngsters and newcomers to enjoy amateur radio.”

Leenders said camp participants also will be able to enjoy getting on the air, as well as building electronic kits.

Each IARU member-society in Region 1 is invited to sponsor teams of up to four camp participants. Team members will be age 15 to 25 and not have attended a previous YOTA camp. Overall participation is limited to 80 campers.

The inaugural Youth on the Air Camp in the Americas will take place this June 21 – 26 at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township, Ohio. For more information on this activity, email Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, or call (812) 327-0749.