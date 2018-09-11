To better understand the needs of enthusiasts in Amateur Radio Direction Finding (ARDF), International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 (IARU-R2) ARDF Coordinator Ken Harker, WM5R, is undertaking an online ARDF survey.

“This is the first IARU Region 2 ARDF Community Survey, and I hope that this is something we can do once a year,” Harker said in an introductory statement on the survey website. “The survey is divided into four sections and should take less than 30 minutes to complete. Most questions are optional.” — Thanks to IARU Region 2