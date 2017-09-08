An emergency communications exercise primarily involving Amateur Radio stations in the countries of IARU Region 2 (IARU R2) Area G — Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay is planned for August 26. The objectives are “to help radio amateurs in Area G acquire experience in emergency communications, measure response capacity, and promote work and cooperation among operators,” said the announcement from Jorge Sierra, LU1AS, the IARU Region 2 Area G Emergency Coordinator.

He also said the exercise will help to compile a database of radio amateurs who are interested in taking part in emergency communication, and to encourage the operation of stations operating with emergency power, low power, portable and mobile.

All radio amateurs, radio clubs, and institutions with a valid Amateur Radio license in Area G countries are invited to take part, and radio amateurs from other countries are also welcome.

The exercise will take place on Saturday, August 26, from 2100 to 2300 UTC. Frequencies will include 7.050 MHz (SSB) and 14.255 MHz (SSB).

“Radio amateurs that because of their category or equipment don’t have access to these bands can participate as listeners,” Sierra said in his announcement. “We suggest that they contact a participating radio club or group to follow the exercise jointly with more experienced radio amateurs so that they begin to understand how traffic is managed within a net.”

During the exercise, net control stations will be on the air from each Area G country. He asked stations to relay check-ins from stations not heard by the net control station.