An emergency communications workshop will be held on October 3 in Lima, Peru, following the 20th International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU R2) General Assembly, to exchange information and increase the response capability of IARU Region 2 member-societies.

Topics will include Amateur Radio’s response to the Chiapas and Mexico City earthquakes, the Fuego volcanic eruption, and use of the Mercalli scale in the Chile earthquake early warning system. A Winlink workshop will demonstrate the use of Winlink to send and receive e-mail messages via Amateur Radio.

Speakers from member-societies in Cuba, Ecuador, Canada, and Peru will discuss their emergency communication activities. — Thanks to IARU Region 2 Emergency Coordinator Cesar Pio Santos, HR2P