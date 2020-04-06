The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 Executive Committee (EC) held its quarterly meeting on May 28 via videoconference. In addition to routine business, the panel was briefed by IARU R2 Workshops Coordinator Augusto Gabaldoni, OA4DOH. He reported that, as of the meeting date, nearly 400 have subscribed and more than 2,800 have viewed the first four workshops, either live on Zoom or on YouTube. Participants have been from almost every country in the Americas, as well as some from Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world. Feedback has been very positive, Gabaldoni said, both from participants and from Region 2 member-societies with a common theme, “When are you doing another one?”

All IARU R2 workshops are free and open to anyone interested. They are available live on Zoom and also on YouTube, where they are recorded and available for future access. The introduction to each workshop explains what IARU is and the role of member-societies in representing their country’s amateurs to their regulator and other organizations. Participants are encouraged to join and support their IARU member-society, if they are not already members.

High demand exists for additional workshops in both English and Spanish — especially for more advanced Winlink workshops, amateur satellites, digital operations, and other topics for additional future workshops. Gabaldoni told the EC he will be scheduling more sessions in the near future. These will be announced on the IARU Region 2 website under “Events,” with a new online registration system, courtesy of webmaster Christian Buenger, DL6KAC, whom Gabaldoni thanked for his quick response and support.

Other EC business included an amendment to the IARU R2 Standard Operating Procedures to formalize the approval process for changes to the Region 2 Band Plan between General Assemblies. In the past, changes could only be approved at a session of the General Assembly, which meets only every 3 years. When the next General Assembly meeting is more than 6 months in the future, the new process provides for the Band Planning Committee to recommend changes to the Executive Committee for consideration.

If the Executive Committee agrees with the changes, member-societies are informed and have 60 days to object, if they disagree. If only one objection is received, the changes are approved and will be incorporated into the R2 Band Plan and reported at the next General Assembly. — Thanks to IARU Region 2 Secretary George Gorsline, VE3YV