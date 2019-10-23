The third International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 (the Americas) Emergency Communications Workshop took place earlier this month in Lima, Peru, immediately following the 20th IARU Region 2 General Assembly. The workshop was sponsored by the Executive Committee of IARU Region 2, and hosted by Radio Club Peruano.

Region 2 Emergency Coordinators and subject-matter experts discussed recent incident responses with the goal of increasing the capability of Region 2 radio amateurs to respond to large-scale, multinational communication emergencies and disasters. The workshop provided an opportunity for leaders to network, with the goal of increasing cooperation and collaboration for future responses. Twenty-three countries from around the globe were represented. Among workshop highlights was a presentation on Winlink, the hybrid internet/Amateur Radio email network. More information and workshop documents are available.