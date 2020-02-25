The first IARU Region 3 (Asia/Pacific) Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) camp will take place in Thailand on October 1 – 3. The Radio Amateur Society of Thailand (RAST) will sponsor the event. YOTA is a rapidly growing group of young radio amateurs with the goal of getting more young people interested in amateur radio. Every year, young radio amateurs will meet in a different IARU Region 3 country to exchange ideas and experiences. The inaugural camp will be held at the Rock Garden Beach Resort in Rayong. More information about the IARU Region 3 YOTA Camp is available on the IARU Region 3 website.