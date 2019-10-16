Writing in a special World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) edition of ITU News Magazine, International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ, offers an overview of conference agenda items and issues pertaining to Amateur Radio. In his article, “Views of the International Amateur Radio Union on WRC‑19 agenda items,” Sumner noted that the IARU has participated in ITU conferences since 1927 and is a member of the ITU Radiocommunication and Development sectors.

According to Sumner, the IARU’s overall objectives for WRC‑19 are global harmonization of the amateur 50 – 54 MHz allocation; maintenance of existing spectrum access for amateurs, and strengthening protections for radiocommunication services against interference from other RF generators.

“When new technology is developed that generates radiofrequency energy, it is essential that adequate protection of radiocommunication services be included in the system design,” Sumner said.

He concluded by noting, “No future agenda items for new or harmonized spectrum allocations for the amateur services are being sought at WRC‑19. This position does not preclude seeking specific allocations in the unallocated spectrum above 275 GHz, if allocations to other services are considered. IARU is carefully monitoring proposals for future agenda items that may impact existing amateur and amateur-satellite allocations.”