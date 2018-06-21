The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) has welcomed the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) as its newest member-society. IARU member-societies on May 28 completed voting on the proposed admission of SKNAARS to the IARU to represent St. Kitts & Nevis.

SKNAARS does not claim to represent Anguilla, which is already represented in the IARU by the Anguilla Amateur Radio Society; the inclusion of Anguilla in the SKNAARS name dates to an earlier time.

With 56 affirmative votes required for admission, 62 affirmative votes were cast, with no dissenting votes. SKNAARS thus becomes a member of the IARU and of IARU Region 2.